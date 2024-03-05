Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting [Image 2 of 5]

    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Air Force colonel and State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, left, congratulates Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi on his accomplishments during the regular meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Mar. 5, 2024. Motamedi, security forces craftsman for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, was recognized for exceptional performance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8274864
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-JU667-1629
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting
    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting
    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting
    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting
    Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT