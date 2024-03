Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting

Members of the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection recognize Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi for exceptional performance during the committee's regular meeting at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Mar. 5, 2024. Motamedi, security forces craftsman for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, was recently named the Kentucky Air Guard’s Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

