Members of the Kentucky General Assembly’s House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection recognize Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi for exceptional performance during the committee's regular meeting at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Mar. 5, 2024. Motamedi, security forces craftsman for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, was recently named the Kentucky Air Guard’s Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8274863
|VIRIN:
|240305-Z-JU667-1626
|Resolution:
|2400x1350
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guardsman recognized during Kentucky General Assembly meeting [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
