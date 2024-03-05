Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Beautifies Unaccompanied Housing Unit 13 [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Beautifies Unaccompanied Housing Unit 13

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Civilian contractors, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, stand in front of the renovated unaccompanied housing unit 13 building Feb. 26, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 21:45
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    TAGS

    Beautification
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    Unaccompanied Housing

