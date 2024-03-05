U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Beautifies Unaccompanied Housing Unit 13

British Indian Ocean Territory, DIEGO GARCIA – Black Mace construction company initiated the reconstruction of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Unaccompanied Housing unit 13, a three-story building with 93 rooms originally built in 1984, July 2022.



The project aimed to enhance the living conditions for military personnel stationed on the island, focusing on critical aspects such as roofing, plumbing, air conditioning, ventilation and electrical systems.



One of the primary objectives was to replace the aging infrastructure with modern efficient systems. The roofing underwent a comprehensive upgrade to ensure durability and weather resistance. Simultaneously, the plumbing system was overhauled to address any existing issues and provide a more reliable water supply for the inhabitants.



Recognizing the importance of safety, the reconstruction included the replacement of fire alarm systems and the installation of a new fire sprinkler system. These measures provide an extra layer of protection against potential fire emergencies to the inhabitants residing in UH 13.



After months of meticulous planning and execution, the reconstruction project reached completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 26, 2024. The event not only celebrated the physical transformation of the infrastructure but also highlighted the commitment of the U.S. Navy to provide optimal living conditions for U.S. Navy personnel.



The revitalized UH 13 barracks stand as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Black Mace construction team. The improvements made ensure that the U.S. Navy personnel that arrive at the installation have access to modern, reliable, and secure living spaces, providing a supportive environment for their service and commitment to duty. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

