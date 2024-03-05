U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Beautifies Unaccompanied Housing Unit 13

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Installation personnel and civilian contractors, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, pose for a photo in front of the renovated unaccompanied housing unit 13 building Feb. 26, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

