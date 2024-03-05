U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Beautifies Unaccompanied Housing Unit 13

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Peter Hatcher, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, and installation personnel assigned to NSF Diego Garcia cut a ribbon Feb. 26, 2023 for the renovation of unaccompanied housing unit 13. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

