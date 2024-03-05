Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program [Image 5 of 5]

    Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    A Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade grabs a greek yogurt from the grab and go line at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. This Warrior Restaurant makes it easy for Soldiers to get two healthy balanced meals by allowing them to use their Common Access Card. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    #readiness #fitness #armymealprepprogram #Health

