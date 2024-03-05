Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program

A Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade reads ingredients while utilizing the grab and go at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The Army Meal Prep Program is a way for Soldiers to receive two nutritious meals that they can freeze and reheat for later consumption. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

