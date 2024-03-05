Spc Roman, a culinary specialist, at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant takes account of meal prep items for the day on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The meals served to the Soldiers who enter the Raptor Warrior Restaurant are dietician approved, nutritious, and healthy for Soldiers who want to maintain, gain, or lose weight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)
|03.04.2024
|03.06.2024 19:12
|8274060
|240304-A-WG527-6875
|5472x3648
|1.61 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|5
|0
Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program
