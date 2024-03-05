Raptor Warrior Restaurant Kicks Off Army Meal Prep Program

A Soldier reaches for the Italian chicken meal at the Raptor Warrior Restaurant on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March 4, 2024. The Army Meal Prep Program supplies Soldiers with pre portioned, healthy meals that show the exact macronutrients per serving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8274061
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-WG527-2057
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
