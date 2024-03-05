Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 4 of 5]

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

    SHIPROCK, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Tech Sgt. Anika Dexter, 319th Training Squadron military training instructor trainer, poses for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. As an MTI trainer, Dexter is a proven subject matter expert with extensive experience in molding recruits into disciplined and professional Airmen. Now, Dexter is responsible for training and coaching the next generation of MTIs to ensure that future recruits receive the same high-quality instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8273351
    VIRIN: 240228-F-TK640-1017
    Resolution: 7959x5306
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: SHIPROCK, NM, US
    Hometown: GALLUP, NM, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Native Americans
    Navajo Nation
    Navajo
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Indigenous people

