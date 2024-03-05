Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

Tech Sgt. Anika Dexter, 319th Training Squadron military training instructor trainer, poses for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. As an MTI trainer, Dexter is a proven subject matter expert with extensive experience in molding recruits into disciplined and professional Airmen. Now, Dexter is responsible for training and coaching the next generation of MTIs to ensure that future recruits receive the same high-quality instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 Location: SHIPROCK, NM, US Hometown: GALLUP, NM, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US