(Left to right) Master Sgt. Shannon Myhre, 150th Special Operations Wing New Mexico Department of Military Affairs tribal liaison officer; Tech Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician; Tech Sgt. Darrell Charlee, Kirtland Air Force Base Inspection Agency client systems NCO in charge; and Tech Sgt. Anika Dexter, 319th Training Squadron military training instructor trainer, all pose for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. The four Navajo Airmen all grew up on or near the reservation. Additionally, they’re also members of the U.S. Air Force’s Indigenous Nations Equality Team. INET provides pivotal advocacy for Native American Airmen through the changing of policies, recruitment, and outreach in all areas and the creation of a community of encouragement, belonging, and support, to preserve culture and honor traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:10 Photo ID: 8273352 VIRIN: 240228-F-TK640-1033 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.42 MB Location: SHIPROCK, NM, US Hometown: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Hometown: GALLUP, NM, US Hometown: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: SHIPROCK, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.