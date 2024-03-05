Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5]

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

    SHIPROCK, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    (Left to right) Master Sgt. Shannon Myhre, 150th Special Operations Wing New Mexico Department of Military Affairs tribal liaison officer; Tech Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician; Tech Sgt. Darrell Charlee, Kirtland Air Force Base Inspection Agency client systems NCO in charge; and Tech Sgt. Anika Dexter, 319th Training Squadron military training instructor trainer, all pose for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. The four Navajo Airmen all grew up on or near the reservation. Additionally, they’re also members of the U.S. Air Force’s Indigenous Nations Equality Team. INET provides pivotal advocacy for Native American Airmen through the changing of policies, recruitment, and outreach in all areas and the creation of a community of encouragement, belonging, and support, to preserve culture and honor traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    This work, Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Native Americans
    Navajo Nation
    Navajo
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Indigenous people

