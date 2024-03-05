Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 2 of 5]

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

    SHIPROCK, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Tech Sgt. Darrell Charlee, Kirtland Air Force Base Inspection Agency client systems NCO in charge, poses for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. Charlee provides communications networking expertise to ensure critical hardware and software remain protected and operational. From installing necessary programs to troubleshooting and repairing any problems that arise, these experts play a pivotal role in maintaining access and control of the technology and networks necessary to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8273348
    VIRIN: 240228-F-TK640-1022
    Resolution: 7920x5280
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: SHIPROCK, NM, US
    Hometown: GALLUP, NM, US
    Hometown: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation
    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation
    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation
    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation
    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Native Americans
    Navajo Nation
    Navajo
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Indigenous people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT