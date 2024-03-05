Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

Master Sgt. Shannon Myhre, 150th Special Operations Wing New Mexico Department of Military Affairs tribal liaison officer, poses for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. Myhre recently cross-trained to serve as a command-and-control specialist at the 150th SOW Command Post. As a command-and-control specialist, Myhre will be responsible for monitoring the pulse of the installation while relaying timely and accurate information between units to ensure that decision-makers can make informed choices and successfully execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

