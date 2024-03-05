Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 3 of 5]

    Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation

    SHIPROCK, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Master Sgt. Shannon Myhre, 150th Special Operations Wing New Mexico Department of Military Affairs tribal liaison officer, poses for a photo while wearing traditional Navajo attire in front of Shiprock Peak on the Navajo Nation Reservation outside of Shiprock, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024. Myhre recently cross-trained to serve as a command-and-control specialist at the 150th SOW Command Post. As a command-and-control specialist, Myhre will be responsible for monitoring the pulse of the installation while relaying timely and accurate information between units to ensure that decision-makers can make informed choices and successfully execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8273349
    VIRIN: 240228-F-TK640-1020
    Resolution: 7872x5248
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: SHIPROCK, NM, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Hometown: SHIPROCK, NM, US
    This work, Warrior Ethos: Airmen of Navajo Nation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Native Americans
    Navajo Nation
    Navajo
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Indigenous people

