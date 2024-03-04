MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) Key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East attend an aviation static display demonstration led by Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade as part of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 01:08 Photo ID: 8272390 VIRIN: 240222-M-AU949-1005 Resolution: 6414x4276 Size: 2.55 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.