Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display [Image 3 of 9]

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display

    BAHRAIN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), speaks to key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East during an aviation static display demonstration led by TF 51/5 as part of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8272392
    VIRIN: 240222-M-AU949-1009
    Resolution: 6884x4589
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    MME 24.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT