MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) U.S. Navy aircrew members explain their roles and capabilities to key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East during an aviation static display demonstration led by Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade as part of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 Photo by GySgt Victor Mancilla