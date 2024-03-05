Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display [Image 4 of 9]

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display

    BAHRAIN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) Key military leaders and representatives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East attend an aviation static display demonstration led by Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade as part of the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 22. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8272393
    VIRIN: 240222-M-AU949-1011
    Resolution: 6325x4217
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display
    MME 24.1: Aviation Static Display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    MME 24.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT