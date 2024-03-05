LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time

Cuthbert Knights, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, discusses medical assistance with U.S. Air Force members at the Financial Complex, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to St. Vincent in support of this year’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, where members will be working closely with their host nation counterparts to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

