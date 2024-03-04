Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Cuthbert Knights, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, delivers remarks at the Financial Complex, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen participated in this year’s LAMAT mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    LAMAT
    LAMAT24
    St. Vincent

