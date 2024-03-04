LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time

Cuthbert Knights, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, delivers remarks at the Financial Complex, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen participated in this year’s LAMAT mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)
|03.03.2024
|03.05.2024 21:05
|8272150
|240305-F-FT183-1002
|3192x2132
|3.16 MB
|KINGSTOWN, VC
|2
|0
