U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jessica Arcilla, troop commander, delivers remarks at the Financial Complex, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Thirty-four active duty and reserve Airmen participated in this year’s LAMAT mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 21:06 Photo ID: 8272149 VIRIN: 240305-F-FT183-1003 Resolution: 3610x2411 Size: 3.97 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.