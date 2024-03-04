Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time [Image 4 of 6]

    LAMAT medical assistance mission begins in St. Vincent for the first time

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Dr. Tamara Brown, director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade provides remarks at the Financial Complex, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
    medical assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    LAMAT
    LAMAT24
    St. Vincent

