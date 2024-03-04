Navy contractor Hannah Brumby packages a water sample at Hickam Main Child Development Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program Feb. 28, 2024. The samples will be sent off-island to multiple Environmental Protection Agency-certified labs for extensive testing to determine whether total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) and over 60 other analytes may be present in drinking water. These ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8271492 VIRIN: 240228-N-MK588-1110 Resolution: 6997x4667 Size: 7 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 10 of 10], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.