Josh Lowton, a Navy contractor, collects a water sample at the Hickam Teen Center, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program, Feb. 27. The samples will be sent off-island to multiple Environmental Protection Agency-certified labs for extensive testing to determine whether total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) and over 60 other analytes may be present in the drinking water. These ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8271485 VIRIN: 240228-N-JY604-4611 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 4.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.