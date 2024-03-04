Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 10 of 10]

    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    A water expert from the Navy’s Swarm Team explains proper usage of water filters during a visit to take drinking water samples to a Hale Moku neighborhood resident in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The samples taken by the Rapid Response Team will be tested immediately for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) with results provided to the resident within 24 hours from sampling. The long-term monitoring samples will be sent off-island to multiple Environmental Protection Agency-certified labs the same day the samples are collected to be tested for the presence of TPH and over 60 other analytes, with results returned in approximately 14 days to the resident. All long-term monitoring sample results are posted monthly to the Safewaters website. These ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8271503
    VIRIN: 240228-N-IS471-1112
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Water Quality
    NCTF-RH

