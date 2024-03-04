Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 8 of 10]

    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Hannah Brumby, a Navy contractor, tests a water sample at Hickam Main Child Development Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program, Feb. 28, 2024. The samples will be sent off-island to multiple Environmental Protection Agency-certified labs for extensive testing to determine whether total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) and over 60 other analytes may be present in the drinking water. These ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8271491
    VIRIN: 240228-N-MK588-1048
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality [Image 10 of 10], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality
    The Navy Continues to Monitor Water Quality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    Water Quality
    NCTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT