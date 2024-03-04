GULFPORT, Miss. (Feb. 13, 2024) Staff Sgt. Fernando Bravo assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conducts tactics training with NMCB 1 Seabees during their field training exercise Operation Turning Point, onboard CAMP SHELBY, Miss., on Feb. 13, 2024. Operation Turning Point is a field training exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8271481
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-RH019-1001
|Resolution:
|3122x2081
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Training Exercise 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
