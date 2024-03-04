GULFPORT, Miss. (Feb. 12, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conduct camp sweep following a bunkers drill during field training exercise operation turning point, onboard Mississippi Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., on Feb. 12, 2024. Operation Turning Point is a field training exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:59 Photo ID: 8271478 VIRIN: 240212-N-RH019-1003 Resolution: 2163x1442 Size: 2.73 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Training Exercise 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.