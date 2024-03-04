Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Training Exercise 2024 [Image 10 of 15]

    Field Training Exercise 2024

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Feb. 12, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conduct camp sweep following a bunkers drill during field training exercise operation turning point, onboard Mississippi Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., on Feb. 12, 2024. Operation Turning Point is a field training exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Sean P. Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:59
    Photo ID: 8271478
    VIRIN: 240212-N-RH019-1003
    Resolution: 2163x1442
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Training Exercise 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    RH019
    NCG TWO

