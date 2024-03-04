Field Training Exercise 2024

GULFPORT, Miss. (Feb. 13, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 assemble the frame work for the heavy timber bunker during their field training exercise Operation Turning Point, onboard CAMP SHELBY, Miss., on Feb. 13, 2024. Operation Turning Point is a field training exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Sean P. Rinner)

