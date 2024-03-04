GULFPORT, Miss. (Feb. 12, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 conduct camp sweep following a bunkers drill during field training exercise operation turning point, onboard Mississippi Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., on Feb. 12, 2024. Operation Turning Point is a field training exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8271477
|VIRIN:
|240212-N-RH019-1002
|Resolution:
|2989x1993
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Training Exercise 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
