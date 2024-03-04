Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8270649 VIRIN: 240303-Z-IA685-1016 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 1.43 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.