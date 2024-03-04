Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call [Image 4 of 5]

    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez 

    138th Fighter Wing

    CMSgt. Dennis Dipiazzo relinquishes command during the 138th FW Change of Command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8270649
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-IA685-1016
    Resolution: 5872x3915
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call
    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call
    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call
    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call
    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT