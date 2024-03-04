Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call [Image 1 of 5]

    138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing members are recognized as Airmen of the Year during a Commander's Call at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 3, 2024. The Commander’s Call was held to highlight the accomplishments of the wing and its members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez)

