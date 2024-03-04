138th Fighter Wing members are recognized with safety awards during a Commander's Call at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 3, 2024. The Commander’s Call was held to highlight the accomplishments of the wing and its members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8270642 VIRIN: 240303-Z-IA685-1060 Resolution: 5468x3645 Size: 1.57 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.