138 Fighter Wing 2024 Commander's Call

CMSgt. Eric Erler, 138th Fighter Wing Command Chief, addresses the wing during the 138th FW Change of Command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., March 3, 2024. As the new Command Chief of the 138th FW, Erler will oversee approximately 1,200 military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez)

