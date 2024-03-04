Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight Mark Fricke [Image 1 of 3]

    Spotlight Mark Fricke

    NETHERLANDS

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Mark Fricke, energy manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Zutendaal, Belgium (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 06:30
    Photo ID: 8270476
    VIRIN: 240131-A-PJ134-2551
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight Mark Fricke [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

