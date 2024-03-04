Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight Mark Fricke [Image 2 of 3]

    Spotlight Mark Fricke

    NETHERLANDS

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Mark Fricke helps his eight-year-old daughter, Olivia, prepare for her riding in Genk, Belgium on Jan. 31, 2024. Fricke enjoys sharing his passion for horses with his daughter and they find time to unwind together with horses on a weekly basis at a private stable. (Photo by Barbara Van Praet)

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Mark Fricke

