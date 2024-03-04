Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETHERLANDS

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Mark Fricke adjusts a horse saddle for his daughter's weekly lesson at a private stable in Genk, Belgium on Jan. 31, 2024. Fricke regularly de-stresses physically and mentally with activities involving horses in order to unwind from his busy day job as an energy man ager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Zutendaal, Belgium. (Photo by Barbara Van Praet)

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Mark Fricke

