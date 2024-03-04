Spotlight Mark Fricke

Mark Fricke adjusts a horse saddle for his daughter's weekly lesson at a private stable in Genk, Belgium on Jan. 31, 2024. Fricke regularly de-stresses physically and mentally with activities involving horses in order to unwind from his busy day job as an energy man ager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Zutendaal, Belgium. (Photo by Barbara Van Praet)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024