    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jana Hillenbrand, a driver’s testing assistant at the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, assists a customer at the station, March 5. The drivers testing and training station is located in Building 3213, Room 207. The telephone numbers are 0611-143-528-2435/2436 or DSN 528-2435/2436. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

