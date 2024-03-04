LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak PCS season

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jana Hillenbrand, a driver’s testing assistant at the Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jana Hillenbrand, a driver’s testing assistant at the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, assists a customer at the station, March 5. The drivers testing and training station is located in Building 3213, Room 207. The telephone numbers are 0611-143-528-2435/2436 or DSN 528-2435/2436. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Working in the car rental business starting with a 3-year apprenticeship when she was 18 years old, a job announcement with the Army as a transportation motor pool fleet manager immediately caught her eye.



“But they told me that position was being hired internally, and they could see me working at driver’s testing,” said Jana Hillenbrand. “At first, I couldn’t imagine working there, but I went to the interview anyway, and it sounded nice. I was like ‘okay, if I get this job offer, I will take it.’”



That was 16 months ago, and the driver’s testing assistant at the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station on Kleber Kaserne said she’s very happy she accepted the offer.



“When I arrived, I felt so welcomed. I have a lot of support, especially from my boss, Mr. [Jeffrey] Morrison,” said Hillenbrand, who is a German local national employee with the U.S. Army. “Any issues that come up, he’s standing right there next to me, and he’s got my back.”



“I feel super safe here. I feel comfortable, and I love my job. I love supporting Soldiers and their Families,” said Hillenbrand, who moved to Kaiserslautern about nine years ago from Mannheim, Germany, where she grew up.



Hillenbrand said during the summer months – during peak permanent change of station season – it’s not unusual for her to have up to 60 customers enter the station during any given day.



“Most of them just got off the plane, and I understand they may be a little stressed,” said Hillenbrand, who turns 30 in May. “But I’m always thinking ahead and trying to put myself in their shoes. I don’t want them to have to come back two or three times because something is missing or something is wrong. I’ll do my very best to take good care of them.”



Training is another responsibility of Hillenbrand’s and something she takes very seriously, striving to always do her best. In addition to her regular job as a driver’s testing assistant, she’s been filling in as the lead training instructor at the station since July of 2023.



The training to operate a privately owned vehicle is online, but the training to receive a government license and operate a tactical or non-tactical a vehicle is provided by Hillenbrand at the drivers testing and training station.



To receive a U.S. Army Europe POV driver’s license, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz community members must be at least 18 years old and have a valid stateside driver’s license. They must first complete the training and pass a driver's test on Joint Knowledge Online at https://jko.jten.mil/. (Course IDs: USA 007 and USA 007B).



Common Access Card users can log into JKO, and CAC users can sponsor dependents without CACs by going to https://secure.jten.mil/jkohd/sponsored.jsp. For applicants under age 18 who possess a valid U.S. driver's license, their sponsor must request an exception to policy at the headquarters office on Sembach. The request should include the sponsor's name, rank, organization, APO mailing address and a copy of the front and back of the applicant's U.S. driver's license.



After passing the online test, community members should go to the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station, allowing about 48 hours for the scores to be processed. Personnel will then fill out an application, take an eye test and pay a fee for their U.S. Army Europe driver’s license. The current fee is $30 with debit card, credit card, check or money order. Community members will receive their temporary driver's licenses on-site. The hard-copy license will be sent to their APO mailing address in 3-4 weeks.



U.S. Army Europe POV driver’s licenses are valid for five years. If someone’s tour extends beyond five years, they must renew their license and pay the fee. Personnel must always carry their U.S. stateside license with their U.S. Army Europe license. To learn more about operating a vehicle here, go to 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s web page on drivers testing and training at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/LRC-Bavaria/Transporation-Division/Drivers-Testing. The LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station is located on Kleber Kaserne in Building 3213, Room 207. The telephone numbers are 0611-143-528-2435/2436 or DSN 528-2435/2436.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.