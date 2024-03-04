Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jana Hillenbrand is a driver’s testing assistant at the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Drivers Testing and Training Station on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Since July, she’s also been serving as the lead training instructor. She said during peak permanent change of station season, it’s not unusual for her to have up to 60 customers enter the station during any given day. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8270422
    VIRIN: 240305-A-SM279-6625
    Resolution: 3013x2115
    Size: 839.31 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season
    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz drivers testing assistant supports 60 customers a day during peak PCS season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT