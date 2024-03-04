A fishing vessel and crew wait to be boarded by U.S. Coast Guard and Vanuatu officers in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing officers are teaming up with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) and crew to conduct fishery boardings in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:01 Photo ID: 8269886 VIRIN: 240226-G-RS249-1947 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 2.7 MB Location: VU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.