Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

    VANUATU

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard 26-foot over-the-horizon small boat crew member prepares the small boat to get recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing are partnering to conduct fishery boardings in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8269892
    VIRIN: 240226-G-RS249-1984
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: VU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    District 14
    Harriet Lane
    Blue Pacific
    IUUF
    USCG OpBluePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT