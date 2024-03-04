U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

A U.S. Coast Guard 26-foot over-the-horizon small boat crew member prepares the small boat to get recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing are partnering to conduct fishery boardings in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

