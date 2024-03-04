U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) is seen in the distance of a fishing vessel in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard and Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing officers are collaborating to conduct fishery boardings in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone, which combats illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

