    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

    VANUATU

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team alongside Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing officers start a fishery boarding on a fishing vessel in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard and Vanuatu are collaborating to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:01
    VIRIN: 240226-G-RS249-1974
    Location: VU
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    District 14
    Harriet Lane
    Blue Pacific
    IUUF
    USCG OpBluePacific

