U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Vanuatu partner to conduct fishery boardings

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team alongside Vanuatu Fishery Department and Police Maritime Wing officers start a fishery boarding on a fishing vessel in the Vanuatu Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard and Vanuatu are collaborating to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

