240228-N-VO895-1098
SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 28, 2024) Deck department Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) secure lines in a figure eight pattern during sea and anchor in Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 28. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 03:08
|Photo ID:
|8267963
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-VO895-1098
|Resolution:
|3866x3093
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bataan visits Souda Bay, Greece [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bataan ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Arrive in Souda Bay for Port Visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT