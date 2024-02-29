240228-N-VO895-1098

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 28, 2024) Deck department Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) secure lines in a figure eight pattern during sea and anchor in Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 28. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 03:08 Photo ID: 8267963 VIRIN: 240228-N-VO895-1098 Resolution: 3866x3093 Size: 1.45 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan visits Souda Bay, Greece [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.