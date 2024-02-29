Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan visits Souda Bay, Greece [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Bataan visits Souda Bay, Greece

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240228-N-VO895-1158
    SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 28, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Christina Brown, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), stands lookout during sea and anchor in Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 28. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

