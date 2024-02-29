Bataan ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Arrive in Souda Bay for Port Visit

SOUDA BAY, GREECE – The ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, for a regularly scheduled port visit, Feb. 28.



Souda Bay marks the fourth port visit for the Sailors and Marines of the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU(SOC) in the U.S. Naval Force Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations. Porting in Souda Bay provides a chance to further strengthen the United States’ partnership with its NATO ally, Greece, and also demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Europe, while allowing the Sailors and Marines to experience the unique aspects of Grecian culture.



“This marks the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group's third stop to Souda Bay, Greece, and each time we return it is a great pleasure for our hard-working Sailors and Marines,” said Amphibious Squadron 8 Commodore Capt. Martin Robertson. “The crew have been working diligently throughout our time in U.S. Fifth and U.S. Sixth Fleet, and we look forward to another successful visit before getting back into the mission.”



The Bataan ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).



The ships deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, and have conducted training, exercises, and operations to support maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., allied, and partner interests.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more information, please contact Amphibious Squadron 8 Public Affairs Team, CPR8PAO@lhd5.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 Story ID: 465231 Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Bataan ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Arrive in Souda Bay for Port Visit, by CPO Eva-Marie Ramsaran