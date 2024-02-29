USS Bataan visits Souda Bay, Greece

240228-N-VO895-1083

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 28, 2024) Deck department Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) prepare to cast off lines during sea and anchor in Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 28. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

