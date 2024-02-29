Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) daily checks [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) daily checks

    JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240229-N-DM318-1030 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 29, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class, from Knoxville, Tennessee, calibrates gages using a portable caliper aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Feb. 29, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

