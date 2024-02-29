Robert Smalls M4 familiarization

240229-N-DM318-1012 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 29, 2024) Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer William Harville, from Hampton, New Hampshire, teaches the proper handling procedures of the M4 rifle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Feb. 29, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

